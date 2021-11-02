Amazon miniTV partners with Pocket Aces for new shows

“Pocket Aces' mission is to entertain audiences wherever they are spending time, and hence the association with Amazon miniTV as one of the launch partners really resonates with us. In a country such as India, being able to offer high quality content for free to audiences ensures huge reach and accessibility. We're very excited about our slate starting with proven IPs such as Adulting and Please Find Attached, and then building brand news properties such as Crushed and others," Aditi Shrivastava, co-founder and CEO of Pocket Aces, said in a statement.