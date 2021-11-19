NEW DELHI : Amazon Prime Video has started streaming Gupt Gyaan , a short film, on miniTV, its free, ad-supported service, this week. Produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain, under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment, the film stars Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal, is directed by Saqib Pandor. It is the second offering as part of the multi-film collaboration with Sikhya Entertainment.

“Amazon miniTV is committed to bring quality content for free to its consumers and in this direction, Gupt Gyaan will surely enrich our library of award-winning short films available on the service," Harsh Goyal, head of Amazon advertising said in a statement.

Launched this May, miniTV is a free, ad-supported video service, available within the Amazon Android app that features a library of web-series, comedy sketches, tech, lifestyle and food videos to begin with. This July, it announced its line-up for comic content on the service that includes sketches curated by creators such as Ashish Chanchlani, Prajakta Koli, Amit Bhadana, Dolly Singh, Saloni Gaur and Be YouNick.

With this launch, Amazon has two video entertainment offerings – miniTV and Prime Video. The latter requires a Prime subscription and offers a collection of Amazon Originals, movies and TV shows, in English and nine Indian languages. Viewers can access Prime Video on the app or stream it on their smart TVs. miniTV, available on Amazon’s shopping app for Android phones, will be extended to iOS app and mobile web over the coming months.

In India, Amazon is known for shows such as The Family Man, Mirzapur, Four More Shots Please and Made In Heaven besides direct-to-digital films like Shershaah, Coolie No.1 and Gulabo Sitabo. Earlier this year, it had announced its first mobile-only plan in the world, starting with India. Launched in collaboration with telecom company Bharti Airtel, the Amazon plan is only available to pre-paid Airtel users in multiple forms – a 30-day free trial, which may be followed by a 28-day plan priced at ₹89 for Prime Video content along with 6GB data.

