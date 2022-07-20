Amazon miniTV to premiere new comedy show

Launched last May, miniTV is a free, ad-supported video service, available within the Amazon Android app that featured a library of web series, comedy sketches, tech, lifestyle and food videos to begin with.
Amazon’s ad-supported service miniTV will stream a comedy show called Case Toh Banta Hai featuring Ritiesh Deshmukh, Kusha Kapila and Varun Sharma starting 29 July.
With this launch, Amazon has two video entertainment offerings – miniTV and Prime Video. The latter requires a Prime subscription and offers a collection of Amazon Originals, movies and TV shows, in English and nine Indian languages. Viewers can access Prime Video on the app or stream it on their smart TVs. miniTV, available on Amazon’s shopping app for Android phones, will be extended to iOS app and mobile web over the coming months.
In India, Amazon is known for shows such as The Family Man, Mirzapur, Four More Shots Please and Made In Heaven besides direct-to-digital films like Shershaah, Coolie No.1 and Gulabo Sitabo. Last year, it had announced its first mobile-only plan in the world, starting with India.
Launched in collaboration with telecom company Bharti Airtel, the Amazon plan is only available to pre-paid Airtel users in multiple forms – a 30-day free trial, which may be followed by a 28-day plan priced at Rs. 89 for Prime Video content along with 6GB data.
Last year, Amazon Prime Video became a content aggregator in India with the launch of Prime Video Channels that will make eight other subscription-driven video-on-demand platforms available on its app and website.