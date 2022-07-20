Amazon miniTV to premiere new comedy show

With this launch, Amazon has two video entertainment offerings – miniTV and Prime Video. The latter requires a Prime subscription and offers a collection of Amazon Originals, movies and TV shows, in English and nine Indian languages. Viewers can access Prime Video on the app or stream it on their smart TVs. miniTV, available on Amazon’s shopping app for Android phones, will be extended to iOS app and mobile web over the coming months.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}