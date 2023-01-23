Launched in May 2021, miniTV is a free, ad-supported video service, available within the Amazon app that features a library of web-series, comedy sketches, tech, lifestyle and food videos to begin with. A few months later, it announced the line-up for comic content on the service that included sketches curated by creators such as Ashish Chanchlani, Prajakta Koli, Amit Bhadana, Dolly Singh, Saloni Gaur and Be YouNick.

With this launch, Amazon has two video entertainment offerings – miniTV and Prime Video. The latter requires a Prime subscription and offers a collection of Amazon Originals, movies and TV shows, in English and nine Indian languages. Viewers can access Prime Video on the app or stream it on their smart TVs. miniTV is available on Android and iOS devices besides Mweb and Fire TV.

In India, Amazon is known for shows such as The Family Man, Mirzapur, Four More Shots Please and Made In Heaven besides direct-to-digital films like Shershaah, Coolie No.1 and Gulabo Sitabo. It has also announced its first mobile-only plan in the world, starting with India.

Launched in collaboration with telecom company Bharti Airtel, the Amazon plan is only available to pre-paid Airtel users in multiple forms – a 30-day free trial, which may be followed by a 28-day plan priced at Rs. 89 for Prime Video content along with 6GB data. Last year, Amazon Prime launched a single-user, mobile-only plan priced at Rs. 599 a year which can be accessed through the Prime Video app (on Android) or website.

Last year, Amazon Prime Video became a content aggregator in India with the launch of Prime Video Channels that will make eight other subscription-driven video-on-demand platforms available on its app and website.