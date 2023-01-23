Amazon miniTV to stream new Bhuvan Bam show1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Launched in May 2021, miniTV is a free, ad-supported video service, available within the Amazon app that features a library of web-series, comedy sketches, tech, lifestyle and food videos to begin with
New Delhi: Amazon’s ad-supported service miniTV will stream a new show called Rafta Rafta starring Bhuvan Bam starting 25 January.
