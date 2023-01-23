Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Industry / Media /  Amazon miniTV to stream new Bhuvan Bam show

Amazon miniTV to stream new Bhuvan Bam show

1 min read . 11:32 AM ISTLata Jha
Rafta Rafta starring Bhuvan Bam will start streaming 25 January. (Photo: Twitter)

Launched in May 2021, miniTV is a free, ad-supported video service, available within the Amazon app that features a library of web-series, comedy sketches, tech, lifestyle and food videos to begin with

New Delhi: Amazon’s ad-supported service miniTV will stream a new show called Rafta Rafta starring Bhuvan Bam starting 25 January.

New Delhi: Amazon’s ad-supported service miniTV will stream a new show called Rafta Rafta starring Bhuvan Bam starting 25 January.

Launched in May 2021, miniTV is a free, ad-supported video service, available within the Amazon app that features a library of web-series, comedy sketches, tech, lifestyle and food videos to begin with. A few months later, it announced the line-up for comic content on the service that included sketches curated by creators such as Ashish Chanchlani, Prajakta Koli, Amit Bhadana, Dolly Singh, Saloni Gaur and Be YouNick.

Launched in May 2021, miniTV is a free, ad-supported video service, available within the Amazon app that features a library of web-series, comedy sketches, tech, lifestyle and food videos to begin with. A few months later, it announced the line-up for comic content on the service that included sketches curated by creators such as Ashish Chanchlani, Prajakta Koli, Amit Bhadana, Dolly Singh, Saloni Gaur and Be YouNick.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

With this launch, Amazon has two video entertainment offerings – miniTV and Prime Video. The latter requires a Prime subscription and offers a collection of Amazon Originals, movies and TV shows, in English and nine Indian languages. Viewers can access Prime Video on the app or stream it on their smart TVs. miniTV is available on Android and iOS devices besides Mweb and Fire TV.

In India, Amazon is known for shows such as The Family Man, Mirzapur, Four More Shots Please and Made In Heaven besides direct-to-digital films like Shershaah, Coolie No.1 and Gulabo Sitabo. It has also announced its first mobile-only plan in the world, starting with India.

Launched in collaboration with telecom company Bharti Airtel, the Amazon plan is only available to pre-paid Airtel users in multiple forms – a 30-day free trial, which may be followed by a 28-day plan priced at Rs. 89 for Prime Video content along with 6GB data. Last year, Amazon Prime launched a single-user, mobile-only plan priced at Rs. 599 a year which can be accessed through the Prime Video app (on Android) or website.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Last year, Amazon Prime Video became a content aggregator in India with the launch of Prime Video Channels that will make eight other subscription-driven video-on-demand platforms available on its app and website.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP