Amazon Music strikes a new chord with podcasts, Prime and Alexa to stand apart
Summary
Amazon Music in India adopts a three-pronged strategy: offering an ad-free experience within the Prime bundle, creating exclusive podcasts and video content, and leveraging the Amazon tech ecosystem. Despite challenges in the audio market, it reports a 20-25% engagement surge since the pandemic.
Audio streaming business continues to struggle in India, as most platforms offer similar music catalogues, lacking in novelty or innovation and failing to drive subscriptions.
