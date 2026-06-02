Amazon Music India unveils three-tiered pricing to attract non-Prime users

India’s streaming industry is entering a new phase of monetization, where platforms are looking beyond subscriber growth and towards extracting higher value from different consumer segments.
As paid subscription growth in India’s music business remains slow yet steady, Amazon Music India is launching a three-tiered pricing strategy to lure more non-Prime users into its fold. The audio streaming platform was so far an advertisement-free experience that didn’t charge customers separately and was part of the Amazon Prime bundle along with video and shopping.
It will now be available in tiers: one, a free and ad-supported service for both Prime and non-Prime users; two, as the existing Amazon Music India offering for Prime users paying the wider package subscription that will now include ads, and three, as Amazon Music Unlimited that will require Prime users to pay ₹99 per month over and above their Prime subscription for an ad-free experience. Non-Prime users can get this for ₹119 a month. The third and premium tier will offer the maximum benefits, including HD and ultra HD audio and Dolby Atmos sound, along with offline downloads. The catalogue will be the same across tiers.