Amazon nears deal to buy Hollywood studio MGM

MGM has weighed on its long-term hedge-fund shareholders for years, several of whom got involved around 2010 with the idea that MGM’s value could be boosted through a refresh of its film and television library and that they could then exit through an initial public offering or the sale of the studio. A deal would mark a long-awaited win for Anchorage and firms including Highland Capital Management LP and Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, all of which converted their debt to equity when MGM emerged from bankruptcy in late 2010.