NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Video will release its new original film Cinderella starring Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Minnie Driver on 3 September. It has been directed by Kay Cannon.

Late last month, Amazon Prime Video had said that the run-up to Prime Day saw OTT (over-the-top) offerings on the service gain traction from 4,100 plus cities and towns, including customers from over 190 countries and territories.

Titles including sports drama Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar and south Indian offerings Narappa (Telugu), Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil) and Malik (Malayalam) along with Amazon original Hostel Daze (season two) were part of the sale promotions.

Earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video had announced its first mobile-only plan in the world, starting with India. Launched in collaboration with telecom company Bharti Airtel, the plan is only available to pre-paid Airtel users in multiple forms, a 30-day free trial, which may be followed by a 28-day plan priced at ₹89 for Prime Video content along with 6GB data.

Traditional Amazon Prime membership was available for ₹129 a month or ₹999 per year. Media experts say video streaming platforms have forged partnerships with telecom companies to offer premium OTT (over-the-top) service bundles and broadband packages to build on the family audience base they acquired in India during the lockdown.

Media experts had said the move was in sync with Amazon’s intent to penetrate deep into the country, manifest in its acquisition of big Bollywood titles like Coolie No. 1, Gulabo Sitabo and others in 2020 and its production slate that includes originals across vernacular languages.

According to an MPA report published last May, Amazon commanded 17 million subscribers in India while Netflix notched up 5 million. As per a new report by the research firm this January, Netflix commands 14% of India’s total online video revenue market while Amazon takes up 7%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!