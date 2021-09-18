NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Video that recently partnered with Tamil star Suriya for a four-film deal will premiere the first of the slate, his production Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum on 24 September. The social satire features Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan, and has been directed by Arisil Moorthy.

“At Amazon Prime Video, we have always believed in the diversity of storytelling and henceforth, brought the most authentic local stories to the service," Vijay Subramaniam, former director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video India said in a statement, calling the film “a story of simple human emotions peppered with humour..which will surely find connection amongst the masses."

To be sure, Amazon has premiered a range of regional language films over the past few months, including Suriya’s own Soorarai Pottru, Jyothika’s Ponmagal Vandhal, sports action film Sarpatta Parambarai, Telugu films Narappa and Tuck Jagadish and Malayalam films Joji, Kuruthi and Cold Case, among others. Rivals Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar are also bolstering their south Indian libraries.

Movies in the four south Indian languages, including their dubbed Hindi versions, are bringing big returns for streaming platforms, contributing to 10-25% of overall viewership, following the trend of their popularity on satellite television. While niche, experimental films have been discovered beyond their native states on one hand, mass-market offerings starring top names such as Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and MX Player have also grabbed eyeballs, as families come together to watch stars.

Action, thriller and romance remain big genres, followed by drama and horror. While the southern industries bet big on larger-than-life characters and mainstream entertainment, the pandemic has also opened up possibilities to take the digital route for many films that could not wait for theatrical showcasing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!