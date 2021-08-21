NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Video will start streaming its latest web show Mumbai Diaries 26/11 on 9 September. The fictional medical drama set against the backdrop of the terror attacks in 2008 in Mumbai, has been created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, and directed by Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves. It stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi in lead roles.

Earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video had announced its first mobile-only plan in the world, starting with India. Launched in collaboration with telecom company Bharti Airtel, the Amazon plan is only available to pre-paid Airtel users in multiple forms - a 30-day free trial which may be followed by a 28-day plan priced at Rs89 for Prime Video content along with 6GB data.

Traditional Amazon Prime membership was available for Rs129 a month or Rs999 per year. Media experts say video streaming platforms have forged partnerships with telecom companies to offer premium OTT (over-the-top) service bundles and broadband packages to build on the family audience base they acquired in India during the lockdown.

They say the move was in sync with Amazon’s intent to penetrate deep into the country, manifest in its acquisition of big Bollywood titles like Coolie No. 1, Gulabo Sitabo and others in 2020 and its production slate that includes originals across vernacular languages. According to an MPA report published last May, Amazon commanded 17 million subscribers in India while Netflix notched up 5 million. As per a new report by the research firm this January, Netflix commands 14% of India’s total online video revenue market while Amazon takes up 7%.

