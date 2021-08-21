Amazon Prime to start streaming new series ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ on 9 September

They say the move was in sync with Amazon’s intent to penetrate deep into the country, manifest in its acquisition of big Bollywood titles like Coolie No. 1, Gulabo Sitabo and others in 2020 and its production slate that includes originals across vernacular languages. According to an MPA report published last May, Amazon commanded 17 million subscribers in India while Netflix notched up 5 million. As per a new report by the research firm this January, Netflix commands 14% of India’s total online video revenue market while Amazon takes up 7%.

