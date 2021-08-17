NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Video will start streaming its new unscripted comedy series LOL Tamil - Enga Siri Paappom on 27 August. Hosted by late actor and comedian Vivek and actor Shiva, comedians like Srinivasan, Sathish, music director and actor Premgi, RJ Vignesh Kanth, actor and comedian Haarathi Ganesh and stand-up comics like Baggy, Abhishek, Maya and Shyama will be pitted against one other.

Vivek, who had completed the series that he was hosting, died of congestive heart failure this April.Recently, Amazon Prime Video’s free video entertainment service, miniTV had announced its line-up for comic content on the service that will include sketches curated by creators such as Ashish Chanchlani, Prajakta Koli, Amit Bhadana, Dolly Singh, Saloni Gaur and Be YouNick.

Rival streaming service Netflix will also bring out a new comedy series Comedy Premiere League that will debut on 20 August. Produced by OML Entertainment, it will be hosted by Prajakta Koli and see people like Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Amit Tandon, Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian and Mallika Dua, among others, explore multiple formats of comedy including improvisation, skit, stand-up, punchlines, presentation comedy and roast.

To be sure, video streaming platforms in India are fast building on the non-fiction category, traditionally considered the mainstay of television. Reality TV is a genre that Viacom18 has taken to its digital platform Voot with the launch of Bigg Boss.

Netflix is launching a dating show IRL: In Real Love, the second season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and a bunch of documentaries too. Telugu language streaming service aha Video recently premiered a celebrity food show, Bhojanambu while Disney+ Hotstar will have a dance reality show Dance+. Though nascent, reality TV on streaming platforms may attract the fence-sitters to sample digital content through such tentpole shows, said media industry executives. The trend will be in line with linear television where several new viewers start to tune in on weekends when unscripted content is on offer, they added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!