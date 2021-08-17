Amazon Prime to start streaming new Tamil comedy show from 27 August.

Netflix is launching a dating show IRL: In Real Love, the second season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and a bunch of documentaries too. Telugu language streaming service aha Video recently premiered a celebrity food show, Bhojanambu while Disney+ Hotstar will have a dance reality show Dance+. Though nascent, reality TV on streaming platforms may attract the fence-sitters to sample digital content through such tentpole shows, said media industry executives. The trend will be in line with linear television where several new viewers start to tune in on weekends when unscripted content is on offer, they added.