Amazon Prime Video will stream the third season of its comedy talent hunt show Comicstaan on 15 July. Produced by Only Much Louder and hosted by Abish Mathew and Kusha Kapila, Comicstaan Season 3 will have Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta and Kenny Sebastian as the judges. The contestants will be mentored by Rahul Subramanian, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kannan Gill, Aadar Malik and Anu Menon.

“The first two seasons of Comicstaan received tremendous adulation and love from the audiences. The show became a launch-pad for not just the winners but a host of fresh and emerging voices in comedy in India. We are excited to bring back this franchise, in a new, re-imagined avatar, to our audiences," Aparna Purohit, head of India originals, Amazon Prime Video India said in a statement.

To be sure, Amazon believes comedy offerings make for one of the most-watched genres on the platform. In 2019, the company had said that the first season of Comicstaan was among the most-watched shows on the platform and since its launch in July 2018, more than 25% customers had started watching comedy on the platform.

Amazon has received positive feedback on stand-up specials like Kenny Sebastian’s Don’t be that guy and Zakir Khan’s Haq se Single, besides Rahul Subramaniam’s Kal Main Udega, and Sorabh Pant’s Make India Great Again.

Last year, the platform had faced controversies for web shows like Tandav and Mirzapur 2. It also announced a foray into film production with Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu. Expanding its slate across multiple Indian languages, it has released Putham Pudhu Kaalai, a Tamil anthology of five short films with Rajiv Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and Karthik Subbaraj besides acquiring a host of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films during the pandemic.

