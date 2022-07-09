Amazon Prime to stream new ‘Comicstaan’ season on 15 July1 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2022, 10:36 AM IST
- Amazon believes comedy offerings make for one of the most-watched genres on the platform
Amazon Prime Video will stream the third season of its comedy talent hunt show Comicstaan on 15 July. Produced by Only Much Louder and hosted by Abish Mathew and Kusha Kapila, Comicstaan Season 3 will have Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta and Kenny Sebastian as the judges. The contestants will be mentored by Rahul Subramanian, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kannan Gill, Aadar Malik and Anu Menon.