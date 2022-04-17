Amazon Prime Video will stream its new legal drama Guilty Minds , starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra starting 22 April. Created and directed by Shefali Bhushan, and co-directed by Jayant Digambar Samalkar, the series also stars Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik, Benjamin Gilani, Virendra Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Pranay Pachauri, Deepak Kalra and Chitrangada Satrupa in pivotal roles and features guest appearances from actors such as Karishma Tanna, Shakti Kapoor and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

Amazon Prime Video had faced controversies last year for web shows like Tandav and Mirzapur 2. It also announced a foray into film production with Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu. Expanding its slate across multiple Indian languages, it has released Putham Pudhu Kaalai, a Tamil anthology of five short films with Rajiv Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and Karthik Subbaraj besides acquiring a host of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films during the pandemic.

Last September, Amazon had turned content aggregator in India with the launch of Prime Video Channels that will make eight other subscription-driven video-on-demand platforms available on its app and website.

Prime Video customers will be able to access streaming services such as Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV with add-on subscriptions, paying for the services they choose. There will be a single billing mechanism.

Last January, it also announced its first mobile-only plan in the world, starting with India. The move came more than a year after US rival Netflix launched its mobile plan priced at ₹199 (now ₹149) a month in India.

Launched in collaboration with telecom company Bharti Airtel, the Amazon plan is only available to pre-paid Airtel users in multiple forms—a 30-day free trial which may be followed by a 28-day plan priced at ₹89 for Prime Video content along with 6GB data.