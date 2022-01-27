Amazon Prime Video acquires three films from late Kannada actor’s company

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Movies in the four South Indian languages, including their dubbed Hindi versions, are bringing big returns for streaming platforms, contributing 10-25% to overall viewership, following the trend of their popularity on satellite television.
New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video has announced three new Kannada movies with PRK Productions, owned by late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar who passed away last year. These comprise Man of the Match, One Cut Two Cut and Family Pack will premiere on the service.
Five of Rajkumar’s older films— Law, French Biryani, Kavaludaari, Mayabazaar and Yuvarathnaa – will be available for free, even for non-Prime members, for a month starting 1 February.
“Over the last few years, we have had a successful association with PRK Productions. This collaboration, is our effort to pay a humble tribute to the creative excellence of Late Puneeth Rajkumar and his unique vision of storytelling. His contribution to cinema is immense and we are sure, these films will offer an immersive experience to his fans and admirers in India and beyond. At Prime Video, we’re always endeavoring to take the most authentic homegrown stories to a global audience," Manish Menghani, head, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video said in a statement.
While niche, experimental films have been discovered beyond their home states, mass-market offerings starring actors like Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and MX Player have also grabbed eyeballs, as families come together to watch stars.
Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram on Netflix drew an equal share of audience from outside India as it attracted from within the country. The Dhanush-starrer has been in the top 10 row in 12 countries outside India and has been number one in the top 10 row in seven countries, including India, Malaysia and the UAE. It was subtitled and dubbed in multiple Indian and other languages, including English, Spanish, French and Portuguese.
