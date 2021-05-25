Amazon Prime Video adds new DC titles to service

NEW DELHI: American video streaming service Amazon Prime Video has announced the launch of five new DC Comic titles on the platform including Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow, and Gotha. Flash and Super Girl will be launched on May 24 and May 31, respectively, with the rest following soon after.

DC Comic titles have acquired an impressive fan following in India thanks to popular superhero characters and larger-than-life scale.

In 2019, Hollywood, with a combination of spectacular superhero movies and smaller budget, softer films, notched up box office collections of nearly Rs1,225 crore in India. Film trade and exhibition experts said this was several notches above the Rs900-950 crore and the Rs800-850 crore earned by Hollywood in the country in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

At Rs373.22 crore, India got its highest Hollywood grosser of not just 2019, but of all time, in Marvel’s superhero flick Avengers: Endgame. The Anthony and Joe Russo directed film even beat some records set by the biggest Indian blockbuster ever, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. While the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 had crossed the Rs100 crore mark in three days, Endgame did it in two days. Disney’s animated musical The Lion King, whose Hindi version was dubbed by Shah Rukh Khan, was next in line, at Rs158.71 crore, emerging as the highest Hollywood animation grosser in India. It was followed by Marvel’s superhero film Spider-Man: Far From Home (Rs86.11 crore), Captain Marvel (Rs84.36 crore), and action thriller Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Rs75.85 crore).

Multiplex chains, that saw Hollywood contribute 7-8% of its total earnings a decade ago, now have 25% coming in from the segment. What has, however, changed, is that apart from big superhero films that have always been in demand, Indians are now also keen on small-budget films that grow with word-of-mouth.

