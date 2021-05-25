Amazon Prime Video adds new DC titles to service

At Rs373.22 crore, India got its highest Hollywood grosser of not just 2019, but of all time, in Marvel’s superhero flick Avengers: Endgame. The Anthony and Joe Russo directed film even beat some records set by the biggest Indian blockbuster ever, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. While the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 had crossed the Rs100 crore mark in three days, Endgame did it in two days. Disney’s animated musical The Lion King, whose Hindi version was dubbed by Shah Rukh Khan, was next in line, at Rs158.71 crore, emerging as the highest Hollywood animation grosser in India. It was followed by Marvel’s superhero film Spider-Man: Far From Home (Rs86.11 crore), Captain Marvel (Rs84.36 crore), and action thriller Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Rs75.85 crore).

