Prime Video adds new 'Spider-Man' film to rental service
The pay-per-view service allows Prime subscribers as well as non-subscribers to access movies on rent. Users have to click on a separate tab on the app and website to access the pay-per-view service, with prices ranging from ₹69 to ₹499 for one-time access.
On-demand streaming service Amazon Prime Video that launched Prime Video Store, a transaction-video-on-demand (TVoD) offering last year, has added Hollywood animation film Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse to its library. The film is available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, other than English.