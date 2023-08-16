Prime Video adds new ‘Spider-Man’ film to rental service

As concerns about the pandemic have lessened, consumers have largely returned to old habits. Today, Indian audiences are visiting theatres for the experience of watching a film, and most consumers already have ongoing subscriptions to all the major OTT platforms. TVoD is more premium and thus, by definition, not mass market and unlikely to challenge subscription or free distribution models in terms of reach. It is, however, an important tool for the content rights owner to maximize the lifetime value of the content.