As part of the association, the steaming service will host NGE’s upcoming slate of movies, soon after their theatrical launch. This will include titles such as Bawaal, Sanki, Baaghi 4, Kartik Aaryan’s untitled project, among others, the company said in a statement.

The films, post their theatrical release, will be available on Amazon Prime Video for all Prime members. Additionally, the films will also be available ‘to-rent’ on Amazon Prime Video for all Amazon customers (Prime or otherwise) in the ‘Early Access Rental’ window.

“We have been entertaining the audience for the last 70 years with our movies, contributing to the Indian culture and today it’s a new era in entertainment with OTT becoming such an integral part of our lives. In Prime Video, we believe we have found a partner that not only shares our vision of offering immersive cinematic experiences, but also provides global distribution to the best stories from the Indian entertainment ecosystem. This collaboration marks NGE’s first-ever, worldwide exclusive, multi-film, multi-year deal with Prime Video – we are confident that this partnership of inclusive cinema will enable our upcoming titles to travel beyond geographies," Sajid Nadiadwala, managing director of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, producer and director said in a statement.

By inking this partnership, Amazon will bring entertaining narratives and stories soon after their theatrical releases exclusively to viewers’ screens worldwide," Manish Menghani, director – content licensing, Amazon Prime Video India said in a statement. “At Amazon, we start with the customer and work backwards and this collaboration is another step towards fulfilling that promise. Prime Video has played a key role in significantly enhancing the audience base for Indian films, across languages, both within the country and internationally," he added.

