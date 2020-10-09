Amazon Prime Video announces latest slate of direct-to-digital films

“Each film going to streaming takes away at least one week’s business from theatres," said a trade analyst who did not wish to be named. As big tentpoles like Sooryavanshi, ’83 and Radhe wait to first gauge audiences’ reaction, several medium-budget and small films that were ready and could have hit screens in the meantime, have opted out of the race. That leaves cinemas with few options besides older hits that are unlikely to draw audiences in large numbers.