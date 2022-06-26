Amazon Prime Video announces ‘Modern Love: Hyderabad’2 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2022, 12:02 PM IST
- The series in Telugu, which is the next in Amazon Prime Videos Indian adaptations, will premiere on 8 July
American streaming service Amazon Prime Video will premiere Modern Love: Hyderabad on 8 July, in Telugu in the next of its Indian adaptations. Modern Love is an American romantic comedy anthology series based on the weekly column of the same name published by The New York Times, that premiered on Amazon, first in 2019. A Mumbai version in Hindi is already streaming on Prime Video.