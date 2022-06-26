American streaming service Amazon Prime Video will premiere Modern Love: Hyderabad on 8 July, in Telugu in the next of its Indian adaptations. Modern Love is an American romantic comedy anthology series based on the weekly column of the same name published by The New York Times, that premiered on Amazon, first in 2019. A Mumbai version in Hindi is already streaming on Prime Video.

The show stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathy, Naresh, Malavika Nair, Abijeet Duddala, Naresh Agastya, Komalee Prasad and Ulka Gupta. It has been directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudanam.

New-age content creators on video streaming services are now looking at popular international formats that they can localize as the next bait to hook Indian audiences. Shows like The Office, Hostages and Criminal Justice, all three on Hotstar, and Mind The Malhotras, on Amazon Prime Video, have been adapted from international formats and have made waves in India.

While the formats currently getting adapted include both fiction and non-fiction, content creators say the other criterion to choose what to remake depends on how the show has done globally. Though a lot of the OTT audience may have watched the original show on TV or online, a good story will always work across formats and creators like them work around the fact that many markets may still not know of these shows.

While companies are mostly adapting their own international formats, in some cases, they are also looking at acquiring third-party rights. Costs of acquiring a regular popular show could range between 5-8% of the investment that went into making the original, industry experts say.

Many of these formats have topped ratings for multiple seasons across the world. That means the story has the ability to reach wide which is aided by the fact that the OTT (over-the-top video streaming) audience in India is very educated and global in its mindset and open to newer stories and paradigms, senior executives say. Adaptations have had a long history in the Indian television industry, right from the days of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Indian Idol and Bigg Boss.