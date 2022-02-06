Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Media /  Amazon Prime Video announces new show ‘Bestseller’

Amazon Prime Video announces new show ‘Bestseller’

Bestseller will stream on 18 February.
1 min read . 12:03 PM IST Lata Jha

  • The psychological thriller stars Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauhar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni, has been directed by Mukul Abhyankar and written by Anvita Dutt and Althea Kaushal

NEW DELHI : Amazon Prime Video has announced that its latest original Bestseller will stream on 18 February. The psychological thriller stars Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauhar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni, has been directed by Mukul Abhyankar and written by Anvita Dutt and Althea Kaushal. It has been produced by Siddharth Malhotra under the banner of Alchemy Production LLP.

“At Prime Video, our endeavor has been to provide a platform to diverse cinematic voices and bring compelling, engaging and differentiated content to our customers," Aparna Purohit, head of India originals at Amazon Prime Video, India said in a statement calling Bestseller a fast-paced, gritty psychological thriller.

Amazon Prime Video had faced controversies last year for web shows like Tandav and Mirzapur 2. It has also announced a foray into film production with Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu. Expanding its slate across multiple Indian languages, it has released Putham Pudhu Kaalai, a Tamil anthology of five short films with Rajiv Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and Karthik Subbaraj besides acquiring a host of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films during the pandemic.

Last September, Amazon had turned content aggregator in India with the launch of Prime Video Channels that will make eight other subscription-driven video-on-demand platforms available on its app and website.

Prime Video customers will be able to access streaming services such as Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV with add-on subscriptions, paying for the services they choose. There will be a single billing mechanism.

Last January, it also announced its first mobile-only plan in the world, starting with India. The move came more than a year after US rival Netflix launched its mobile plan priced at 199 (now 149) a month in India.

