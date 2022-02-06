Amazon Prime Video announces new show ‘Bestseller’

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Amazon Prime Video has announced that its latest original Bestseller will stream on 18 February. The psychological thriller stars Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauhar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni, has been directed by Mukul Abhyankar and written by Anvita Dutt and Althea Kaushal. It has been produced by Siddharth Malhotra under the banner of Alchemy Production LLP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : Amazon Prime Video has announced that its latest original Bestseller will stream on 18 February. The psychological thriller stars Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauhar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni, has been directed by Mukul Abhyankar and written by Anvita Dutt and Althea Kaushal. It has been produced by Siddharth Malhotra under the banner of Alchemy Production LLP.

“At Prime Video, our endeavor has been to provide a platform to diverse cinematic voices and bring compelling, engaging and differentiated content to our customers," Aparna Purohit, head of India originals at Amazon Prime Video, India said in a statement calling Bestseller a fast-paced, gritty psychological thriller. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“At Prime Video, our endeavor has been to provide a platform to diverse cinematic voices and bring compelling, engaging and differentiated content to our customers," Aparna Purohit, head of India originals at Amazon Prime Video, India said in a statement calling Bestseller a fast-paced, gritty psychological thriller. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Amazon Prime Video had faced controversies last year for web shows like Tandav and Mirzapur 2. It has also announced a foray into film production with Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu. Expanding its slate across multiple Indian languages, it has released Putham Pudhu Kaalai, a Tamil anthology of five short films with Rajiv Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and Karthik Subbaraj besides acquiring a host of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films during the pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last September, Amazon had turned content aggregator in India with the launch of Prime Video Channels that will make eight other subscription-driven video-on-demand platforms available on its app and website.

Last January, it also announced its first mobile-only plan in the world, starting with India. The move came more than a year after US rival Netflix launched its mobile plan priced at ₹ 199 (now ₹149) a month in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}