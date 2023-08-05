Amazon Prime Video announces new film ‘Red White & Royal Blue’

Amazon Prime Video has announced the release of a new film Red, White & Royal Blue on 11 August. The American romantic comedy film directed by Matthew Lopez, is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston. The film stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine as the son of the President of the United States and a British prince, respectively, who fall in love. Uma Thurman, Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, and Ellie Bamber co-star.

