Amazon Prime Video announces second season of ‘Made In Heaven’1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Prime Video has said that it would double its investment in India over the next five years and launch 40 new titles in the next two years including originals
New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video has announced that the second season of its India original Made In Heaven, will stream on 10 August. Co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the series stars Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin and Shivani Raghuvanshi.
