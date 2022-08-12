Amazon Prime Video announces second season of ‘Mind The Malhotras’1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 10:28 AM IST
NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Video has announced the second season of its sitcom Mind the Malhotras that will stream on 12 August. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Madiba Entertainment, the comedy-drama stars Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma, Jason D`souza, Rahul Verma, and Denzil Smith. The series is helmed by Sahil Sangha and written by him along with Karan Sharma; and is an Indian adaptation of the Israeli show La Famiglia.