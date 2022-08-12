NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Video has announced the second season of its sitcom Mind the Malhotras that will stream on 12 August. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Madiba Entertainment, the comedy-drama stars Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma, Jason D`souza, Rahul Verma, and Denzil Smith. The series is helmed by Sahil Sangha and written by him along with Karan Sharma; and is an Indian adaptation of the Israeli show La Famiglia .

This April, Prime Video announced the launch of Prime Video Store, a transaction-video-on-demand (TVoD) offering that will allow Prime subscribers as well as non-subscribers to access movies on rent. Users have to click on a separate tab on the app and website to access the pay-per-view service, with prices ranging from ₹69 to ₹499 for one-time access. The film will be available for 30 days but must be viewed within a 48-hour window.

Prime Video also said it would double its investment in India for the next five years and launch 40 new titles in the next two years, including originals, and enhance the scope of its unscripted series catalogue to explore genres such as biographies, true-crime, and investigative docudramas.

The scripted original series will include supernatural thriller Adhura in collaboration with Emmay Entertainment; Excel Entertainment’s Bambai Meri Jaan; Karan Johar production Call Me Bae; serial killer drama Dahaad, starring Sonakshi Sinha; Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force; and Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupath-starrer Farzi. It will also air returning seasons of Breathe Into My Shadows, Four More Shots Please!, Made In Heaven and Mirzapur. Unscripted originals will include a documentary based on Punjabi hip hop singer AP Dhillon and India Love Project, a docu-series with Johar.

Amazon will co-produce Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu and Vidya Balan’s Neeyat, which will be available on the platform after their theatrical releases.