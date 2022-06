New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video will stream a Tamil show called Suzhal: The Vortex starting 17 June. It stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, R. Parthiban and Sriya Reddy and has been directed by Bramma and Anucharan. M.

This April, Prime Video said that it would double its investment in India for the next five years and launch 40 new titles in the next two years, including originals, and enhance the scope of its unscripted series catalogue to explore genres such as biographies, true-crime, and investigative docudramas.

The scripted original series will include supernatural thriller Adhura in collaboration with Emmay Entertainment, Excel Entertainment’s Bambai Meri Jaan, Karan Johar production Call Me Bae, serial killer drama Dahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha, Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, and Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupath-starrer Farzi. It will also air returning seasons of Breathe Into My Shadows, Four More Shots Please!, Made In Heaven and Mirzapur. Unscripted originals will include a documentary based on Punjabi hip hop singer AP Dhillon and India Love Project, a docuseries with Johar.

Amazon will co-produce Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu and Vidya Balan’s Neeyat, which will be available on the platform after their theatrical releases. It will also buy streaming rights for post-theatrical releases of Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, Bhola, Thank God and Drishyam 2, Karan Johar’s Jug Jug Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Excel Media’s Phone Bhoot, Jee Le Zara ,and Kho Gaye Hain Hum Kahan, and Yash Raj Films’ Pathan, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Prithviraj, Shamshera, and Tiger 3.

Amazon Prime Video has also launched Prime Video Store, a transaction-video-on-demand (TVoD) offering that allows Prime subscribers as well as non-subscribers to access movies on rent. Users have to click on a separate tab on the app and website to access the pay-per-view service, with prices ranging from Rs. 69 to Rs. 499 for one-time access.