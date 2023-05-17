Amazon Prime Video to release Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Neeyat’ in cinemas

Amazon Prime Video to release Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Neeyat’ in cinemas1 min read 17 May 2023, 11:16 AM IST
Amazon has also tied up with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective for a film starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, which will release in cinemas on 25 August. The untitled venture will also feature Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles.
New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video’s new co-production with Abundantia Entertainment titled Neeyat starring Vidya Balan, will release in cinemas on 7 July. The film has been directed by Anu Menon.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×