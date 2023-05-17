Home/ Industry / Media/  Amazon Prime Video to release Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Neeyat’ in cinemas
Amazon Prime Video to release Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Neeyat’ in cinemas

 1 min read Lata Jha 17 May 2023, 11:16 AM IST

Neeyat, starring Vidya Balan, will release in cinemas on 7 July. (Photo: Twitter @Abundantia_Ent)Premium
New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video’s new co-production with Abundantia Entertainment titled Neeyat starring Vidya Balan, will release in cinemas on 7 July. The film has been directed by Anu Menon.

Amazon has also tied up with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective for a film starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, which will release in cinemas on 25 August. The untitled venture has been directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. The film will also feature Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles.

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is the second theatrical co-production that Prime Video has partnered with Dharma Productions on, after Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha. The streaming service had earlier co-produced Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu.

“Our aim is to serve our diverse customers in India with local stories that they can enjoy on any screen of their choice. We are committed to the growth of the Indian film industry and our recent foray into co-productions is a perfect example of this," Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video, APAC had said in an earlier statement. “Our association with Dharma for theatrical co-productions is a perfect extension of our existing deep association that includes licensed movies, direct-to-service premieres and Indian Originals across both series and films,“ Gandhi had added.

In a recent interview, Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India had said the idea is to programme great stories for customers and we work backwards from there to determine the model of engagement. “It also depends upon what stage we get involved in a project. Over the last three years, our content approach sits between movies that go to theatres and then come to the service, direct-to-service movies that we brought in during the pandemic and continue to look for opportunities for, and finally co-productions. We released Ram Setu in cinemas last year and have more movies lined up, two with Dharma Productions and one with Abundantia Entertainment. These will all have a theatrical run and then exclusively premiere on Prime Video," Sreeram had added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lata Jha
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Updated: 17 May 2023, 11:16 AM IST
