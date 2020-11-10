Amazon Prime Video bag rights to stream New Zealand cricket in India

NEW DELHI: Over-the-top video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced its first foray into live sports in India with the acquisition of territory rights for New Zealand cricket through 2025-26. Under the multi-year deal between Amazon and the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) board, Prime Video will become the one-stop streaming destination for all international cricket matches to be played in New Zealand for both men’s and women’s cricket, across ODI, T20 and Tests starting late 2021.

“We are excited to add India’s most loved game—Cricket—to our content selection for our Prime Video customers, and we are thrilled to work with New Zealand Cricket on this endeavour as they have a strong, passionate and much-loved cricket team, and the cricketing rivalry between the two countries has been fantastic. We are happy to make this collaboration with New Zealand Cricket our first live sport offering in India, and are confident that our Prime members will be delighted with this initiative," said Gaurav Gandhi, director & country general manager, Amazon Prime Video.

The deal includes Team India’s tour of New Zealand in early 2022, and a second tour, the dates for which will be announced later. The rights for the 2020-2021 season starting later this month is intended to be syndicated by Amazon.

“As we’ve said before, the future of live sport is streaming and in Amazon Prime Video we have a partner right at the center of the industry; innovative, trend-setter and well-known for putting fans and subscribers first. India has always been important for viewership of NZC; no other country follows cricket like India, so it’s exciting to be announcing this agreement with India’s leading streamer," said David White, chief executive at New Zealand Cricket.

Globally, Prime Video’s line-up of live sports includes Thursday Night Football, the Premier League, ATP Tour Events, WTA, the US Open (tennis), UEFA Champions League, Autumn Nations Cup (rugby), and the Seattle Sounders FC. Fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as Eurosport, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, and PGA TOUR LIVE through Prime Video channels.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via