Amazon Prime Video bag rights to stream New Zealand cricket in India

“We are excited to add India’s most loved game—Cricket—to our content selection for our Prime Video customers, and we are thrilled to work with New Zealand Cricket on this endeavour as they have a strong, passionate and much-loved cricket team, and the cricketing rivalry between the two countries has been fantastic. We are happy to make this collaboration with New Zealand Cricket our first live sport offering in India, and are confident that our Prime members will be delighted with this initiative," said Gaurav Gandhi, director & country general manager, Amazon Prime Video.