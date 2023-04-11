Prime Video India inks licensing deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 03:01 PM IST
The four titles available for streaming to Prime and Prime Video Mobile Edition members at launch include The Stand, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and Star Trek: Discovery.
