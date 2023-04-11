Prime Video India inks licensing deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution

In a recent interview with Mint, Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India said there is an opportunity to bring global stories and shows to the country, by localizing them using subtitles and dubbing, as the platform is doing with Citadel (a spy series starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden created by the Russo brothers premiering on 28 April). “We’ve seen this with shows like The Rings of Power, The Tomorrow War and The Peripheral, and some non-English international shows like Maradona: Blessed Dream. With the right story, set-up and localization, even our international shows are finding an audience. Over 75% of Prime Video India’s customers watch international shows and movies in English or local languages. With localization in Indian languages, over 25% of total viewing time of international shows and movies is in Indian languages," Sreeram had said.