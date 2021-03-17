NEW DELHI: Video streaming service Amazon Prime Video has announced its foray into film production with Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu. The action adventure co-produced by Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment and Lyca Productions and directed by Abhishek Sharma has been described as ‘a story deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.’

Prime Video that recently courted controversy with originals Tandav and Mirzapur 2 said “with this move, (the company) takes another step of taking India’s rich cultural heritage to the world across 240 countries and territories" in a statement.

Following its theatrical premiere, Ram Setu will start streaming on Amazon.

“At Amazon Prime Video, every decision we take is from a customer-first perspective. Stories that are entrenched in Indian soil have often found an audience not only in India but across the world, and we are delighted to further take a step into co-producing by collaborating with a film that highlights our Indian heritage," Vijay Subramanium, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video India said in a statement.

Kumar said the story of Ram Setu represents strength, bravery and love, and uniquely Indian values that have formed the moral and social fabric of India. “Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future. I look forward to telling the story of a significant part of Indian heritage, especially for the youth and I am happy that, with Amazon Prime Video, the story will cut across geographies and strike a chord with viewers across the world," Kumar added in a statement.

To be sure, Ram Setu is one of the clutch of mythological films that is on the cards for Bollywood this year. Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani has a film coming up titled Ayodhya Ki Katha based on Lord Ram. Baahubali actor Prabhas will be seen in a film called Adipurush, reportedly based on the Ramayana that will see him play the protagonist with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who had helmed war drama Uri -- The Surgical Strike, has announced a film with Vicky Kaushal on Mahabharat warrior Ashwatthama. Bollywood’s intent to tap into the wider cultural, nationalist sentiment brewing in India has been evident for a while now, with hits like Raazi, Mission Mangal, Kesari and others.

