Amazon Prime Video forays into film production with Ram Setu

To be sure, Ram Setu is one of the clutch of mythological films that is on the cards for Bollywood this year. Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani has a film coming up titled Ayodhya Ki Katha based on Lord Ram. Baahubali actor Prabhas will be seen in a film called Adipurush, reportedly based on the Ramayana that will see him play the protagonist with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who had helmed war drama Uri -- The Surgical Strike, has announced a film with Vicky Kaushal on Mahabharat warrior Ashwatthama. Bollywood’s intent to tap into the wider cultural, nationalist sentiment brewing in India has been evident for a while now, with hits like Raazi, Mission Mangal, Kesari and others.

