Amazon Prime Video launches mobile plan for 599 per year in India

NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Video has launched a single-user, mobile-only plan priced at ₹599 a year which can be accessed through the Prime Video app (on Android) or website. With this, the company builds on the first mobile-plan it had launched in January 2021 in the country in collaboration with telecom company Bharti Airtel. As part of this, the Amazon plan was only available to pre-paid Airtel users in multiple forms - a 30-day free trial which may be followed by a 28-day plan priced at ₹89 for Prime Video content along with 6GB data. Other offers under the plan included a 28-day pack priced at ₹299 that offered video content along with unlimited calls and data access of 1.5 GB per day.

