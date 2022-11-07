Amazon Prime Video launches mobile plan for 599 per year in India

Amazon Prime Video launches mobile plan for ₹599 per year in India1 min read . 12:44 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Video has launched a single-user, mobile-only plan priced at ₹599 a year which can be accessed through the Prime Video app (on Android) or website. With this, the company builds on the first mobile-plan it had launched in January 2021 in the country in collaboration with telecom company Bharti Airtel. As part of this, the Amazon plan was only available to pre-paid Airtel users in multiple forms - a 30-day free trial which may be followed by a 28-day plan priced at ₹89 for Prime Video content along with 6GB data. Other offers under the plan included a 28-day pack priced at ₹299 that offered video content along with unlimited calls and data access of 1.5 GB per day.
Downloads for offline viewing will be available with Prime Video Mobile Edition.
“Over the last six years we have seen a huge growth for Prime Video in India. Guided by our mission of making high quality entertainment even more accessible across the country, we are excited to launch Prime Video Mobile Edition’s annual plan. This worldwide-first innovation saw an incredible response from Indian consumers when we launched via a telecom association last year, and building on that success we are extending its access, with it now being made available directly for subscription through Prime Video’s app and website," Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video India said in a statement.
Kelly Day, vice president, international, Prime Video said India is one of the company’s fastest growing and most engaged locales worldwide. “India is turning into an innovation hub for Prime Video. An initiative like Prime Video Mobile Edition, that had its genesis in India, is now being rolled out across multiple countries in Latin America and South East Asia. We are confident that the new Prime Video Mobile Edition annual plan will further help accelerate the growth of our India business and give an even larger customer base access to the high-quality content on the service," Day said in a statement.