Amazon Prime Video announces new series ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’

Amazon Prime Video will stream a new series called Bambai Meri Jaan, produced by Excel Media and Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar, with the story by S. Hussain Zaidi. The crime thriller has been created by Rensil D'Silva and Shujaat Saudagar, directed by Shujaat Saudagar and stars Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with, Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

Last April, Amazon Prime Video launched Prime Video Store, a transaction-video-on-demand (TVoD) offering that allows Prime subscribers as well as non-subscribers to access movies on rent. Users have to click on a separate tab on the app and website to access the pay-per-view service, with prices ranging from ₹69 to ₹499 for one-time access. The film will be available for 30 days but must be viewed within a 48-hour window.

Prime Video had also said that it would double its investment in India over the next five years and launch 40 new titles in the next two years including originals, and enhance the scope of its unscripted series catalogue to explore genres such as biographies, true-crime, and investigative docudrama.

The scripted original series will include Karan Johar production Call Me Bae and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra. It will also air returning seasons of series such as Mirzapur. Unscripted originals will include India Love Project, a docuseries with Johar. The platform has also commissioned a film called Ae Watan Mere Watan starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead.