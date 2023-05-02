Amazon Prime Video will stream a new series called Dahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah on 12 May. The show has been created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi. It has been executive produced by Kagti and Akhtar besides Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Last April, Amazon Prime Video launched Prime Video Store, a transaction-video-on-demand (TVoD) offering that allows Prime subscribers as well as non-subscribers to access movies on rent. Users have to click on a separate tab on the app and website to access the pay-per-view service, with prices ranging from ₹69 to ₹499 for one-time access. The film will be available for 30 days but must be viewed within a 48-hour window.

Prime Video had also said that it would double its investment in India over the next five years and launch 40 new titles in the next two years, including originals, and enhance the scope of its unscripted series catalogue to explore genres such as biographies, true-crime, and investigative docudramas.

The scripted original series will include supernatural thriller Adhura in collaboration with Emmay Entertainment, Excel Entertainment’s Bambai Meri Jaan, Karan Johar production Call Me Bae and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. It will also air returning seasons of Made In Heaven and Mirzapur. Unscripted originals will include a documentary based on Punjabi hip hop singer AP Dhillon and India Love Project, a docuseries with Johar.

Amazon will co-produce Vidya Balan’s Neeyat and Dharma Productions’ next with Vicky Kaushal which will be available on the platform after their theatrical releases. It will also buy streaming rights for post-theatrical releases of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’, Excel Media’s Jee Le Zara and Kho Gaye Hain Hum Kahan, and Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3.