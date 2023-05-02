Amazon Prime Video to stream new series ‘Dahaad’ on 12 May1 min read 02 May 2023, 10:30 AM IST
The show has been created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi.
Amazon Prime Video will stream a new series called Dahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah on 12 May. The show has been created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi. It has been executive produced by Kagti and Akhtar besides Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.
