Amazon Prime Video launches pay-per-view offering, announces 40 new titles

“In tune with our vision to become an entertainment hub, we have steadily innovated in the way we offer movies to our consumers, from offering films in a post-theatrical early-window to direct-to-service premieres bringing movies to consumers’ living rooms and preferred devices. We are deeply committed to grow this segment further and are going bigger on our film licensing partnerships, expanding our co-production initiatives and are now excited to announce our foray into original movies," Gaurav Gandhi, country head, Amazon Prime Video India said in a statement. The launch of the TVoD movie rental service will not just give expanded reach to these films but also give customers more choice in how they want to access and watch content, Gandhi added.