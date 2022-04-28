Amazon Prime Video launches pay-per-view offering, announces 40 new titles

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Present as a separate tab within the Prime Video app and website, the pay-per-view service can be accessed by Prime subscribers as well as non-subscribers, with movie prices ranging from Rs69 to Rs499 for a one-time watch
On-demand streaming service Amazon Prime Video has announced the launch of Prime Video Store, a new TVoD (transaction video-on-demand) offering in India that will make individual movies available on rent. Present as a separate tab within the Prime Video app and website, the pay-per-view service can be accessed by Prime subscribers as well as non-subscribers, with movie prices ranging from Rs. 69 to Rs. 499 for a one-time watch. The film will be available on rent 30 days after purchase and needs to be finished within 48 hours, once started.
Further, doubling its investment in the country over the next five years, Prime Video has announced 40 new titles for the next two years, including original films besides enhancing the scope of its unscripted series catalogue to explore genres like biographies, true-crime and investigative docudramas. The new slate of scripted original series includes supernatural thriller Adhura in collaboration with Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment, Excel Entertainment’s Bambai Meri Jaan, a Karan Johar production titled Call Me Bae, serial killer drama Dahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupath-starrer Farzi and Rohit Shetty’s directorial Indian Police Force, besides returning seasons of Breathe Into My Shadows, Four More Shots Please!, Made In Heaven and Mirzapur. The unscripted original series slate includes a documentary based on Punjabi hip hop singer AP Dhillon and a docuseries with Johar called India Love Project. Besides, there are original movies planned including Madhuri Dixit-starrer Maja Maa and Dharmatic Entertainment’s Aye Watan.. Mere Watan.
Amazon will also co-produce Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu and a Vidya Balan film Neeyat, both of which will release in cinemas first. As far as licensing films post theatrical release go, Amazon will stream Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, Bhola, Thank God and Drishyam 2, Karan Johar’s Jug Jug Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Excel Media’s Phone Bhoot, Jee Le Zara and Kho Gaye Hain Hum Kahan and Yash Raj Films’ Pathan, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Prithviraj, Shamshera and Tiger 3 in the coming months.
“In tune with our vision to become an entertainment hub, we have steadily innovated in the way we offer movies to our consumers, from offering films in a post-theatrical early-window to direct-to-service premieres bringing movies to consumers’ living rooms and preferred devices. We are deeply committed to grow this segment further and are going bigger on our film licensing partnerships, expanding our co-production initiatives and are now excited to announce our foray into original movies," Gaurav Gandhi, country head, Amazon Prime Video India said in a statement. The launch of the TVoD movie rental service will not just give expanded reach to these films but also give customers more choice in how they want to access and watch content, Gandhi added.
To be sure, the move to offer films on a pay-per-view basis hasn’t really taken off in India even though platforms like ZeePlex, BookMyShow Stream and ShemarooMe have tried it over the pandemic.
While Hindi crime drama Khaali Peeli, Tamil film Ka Pae Ranasingam and Salman Khan’s Radhe made little money on ZeePlex, other films on ShemarooMe and BookMyShow Stream also generated negligible buzz. Trade experts cite poor monetisation and rampant piracy leading to big revenue loss, as reasons for failure of the model. According to a recent report by multinational professional services network PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), TVoD (transaction video-on-demand) or pay-per-view that allows users to pay for one viewing of a single offering, takes market share of only 9.9% of the total VoD (video-on-demand) market in India and is forecasted to decline to just 6.7% by 2025.
“Monetization has proven fairly tough with the pay-per-view strategy and India still has a long way to go given that first the SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) model, which itself is in early days, needs to reach a respectable stage,“ said a media and entertainment industry analyst who did not wish to be named.