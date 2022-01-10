Amazon Prime Video’s anthology ‘Unpaused: Naya Safar’ to stream on 21 January

Amazon Prime Video had faced controversies last year for web shows like Tandav and Mirzapur 2. It also announced a foray into film production with Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu. Expanding its slate across multiple Indian languages, it has released Putham Pudhu Kaalai, a Tamil anthology of five short films with Rajiv Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and Karthik Subbaraj besides acquiring a host of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films during the pandemic.