‘We’re still scratching the surface in India’6 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 12:21 AM IST
Over 75% of Prime Video India’s customers watch international shows and movies in English or local languages, says Prime Video Country Director Sushant Sreeram
New Delhi: The success of Amazon Prime Video’s crime thriller Farzi, the most-watched Indian subscription video-on-demand (SVoD ) show, according to media consulting firm Ormax, has drawn much attention to the platform’s India strategy. The service has also had many popular shows such as Panchayat, The Family Man and Mirzapur since its India launch in 2016. In an interview, Sushant Sreeram, recently elevated as country director, Prime Video, India, spoke about the platform’s strategy to balance local offerings with dubbed international tentpole shows, programming for the heterogeneous Indian audience and investing aggressively in a market, where it is still early days for SVoD. Edited excerpts: