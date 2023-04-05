‘We’re still scratching the surface in India’

We had about 500 titles that launched on the service last year. This includes our local originals, our global international shows, local licensed movies and much more. When we think about shows, local originals obviously sit within the cultural milieu of the country. At the same time, there is an opportunity to bring global stories and shows, obviously by localizing them using subtitles and dubbing, as we’re doing with Citadel (a spy series starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden created by the Russo brothers premiering on 28 April). We’ve seen this with shows like The Rings of Power, The Tomorrow War and The Peripheral, and some non-English international shows like Maradona: Blessed Dream. With the right story, set-up and localization, even our international shows are finding an audience. Over 75% of Prime Video India’s customers watch international shows and movies in English or local languages. With localization in Indian languages, over 25% of total viewing time of international shows and movies is in Indian languages. Keeping that in mind, we’ll be releasing Citadel not just in English but 40-plus languages globally; for our audiences in India, there’s Hindi, but also Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. As far as local originals go, we have around 100 projects in various stages of development and production. Jubilee (a period drama will be streamed from 7 April), Dahaad (starring Sonakshi Sinha) is slated for later this year, returning seasons of popular franchises and the Citadel India franchise with Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.