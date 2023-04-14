Prime Video adds new Hollywood movies to rental service1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 10:43 AM IST
On-demand streaming service Amazon Prime Video launched Prime Video Store, a transaction-video-on-demand (TVoD) offering last year.
New Delhi: On-demand streaming service Amazon Prime Video that launched Prime Video Store, a transaction-video-on-demand (TVoD) offering last year, has added Hollywood hits such as The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Inglorious Basterds, Jerry Maguire, Little Women, and Good Fellas to its library.
