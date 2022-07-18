Amazon Prime Video to premiere HBO Max originals in India

The slate includes series across genres, from darkly comedic thriller The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco; DC Super Hero series Peacemaker, And Just Like That; the new chapter of the Sex and the City franchise; the new Gossip Girl, an extension of the original pop culture classic series; among others. It will also offer college-set comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls, created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble; the dark, coming-of-age, horror drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin; true crime-drama The Staircase; dystopian drama DMZ; and science fiction drama Raised by Wolves.

