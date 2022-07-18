Amazon Prime Video to premiere HBO Max originals in India

On offer is a slate of 11 HBO Max Original series and 10 HBO Max original features exclusively on the service for Prime members in India, as it expands its catalogue of English entertainment.
Amazon Prime Video has announced a collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer a slate of 11 HBO Max Original series and 10 HBO Max original features exclusively on the service for Prime members in India, as it expands its catalogue of English entertainment.
International media companies AT&T Inc. and Discovery, Inc., had announced a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia’s entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery’s non-fiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone global entertainment company last May. The launch of HBO Max, Warner’s video streaming service in India, is on the cards while discovery+ already operates in the country.
The slate includes series across genres, from darkly comedic thriller The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco; DC Super Hero series Peacemaker, And Just Like That; the new chapter of the Sex and the City franchise; the new Gossip Girl, an extension of the original pop culture classic series; among others. It will also offer college-set comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls, created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble; the dark, coming-of-age, horror drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin; true crime-drama The Staircase; dystopian drama DMZ; and science fiction drama Raised by Wolves.
“At Prime Video, we have built cadence in offering customers premium international content, from Amazon Originals to day-and-date premiere of the latest US TV shows, and a curated library of content in other foreign languages," Manish Menghani, director, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video India said in a statement. “We are delighted to collaborate with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer the latest HBO Max Original series and features exclusively to Prime Members in India. These include multiple seasons of critically acclaimed superhero series, shows curated for young adults, crime dramas and mysteries along with reboots of cult classics, and more," he added.