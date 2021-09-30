NEW DELHI: Malayalam black comedy crime thriller Bhramam will skip the wait for theatres to reopen in Kerala and premier on Amazon Prime Video on 7 October. The film has been directed by Ravi K. Chandran and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Unni Mukundan, Mamta Mohandas, Raashi Khanna and Shankar Panicker. It is a remake of the Hindi film Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurranna.

Bhramam is the latest example of a Bollywood film getting a south Indian remake. Khurranna’s family comedy Badhaai Ho is also all set to be remade in Tamil, apart while Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Pink had seen a Telugu remake Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan this April and Kangana Ranaut’s Queen has already been remade in Tamil (That is Mahalakshmi), Telugu (Paris Paris), Kannada (Butterfly) and Malayalam (Zam Zam).

Filmmakers and industry experts say there is an appeal in multiple language remakes of these small, content-driven films even in this age of video streaming platforms where the original film is available with subtitles for audiences.

"With engaging commercial films such as these, a lot of ingredients are similar between Hindi and southern markets," filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who is also producing the Badhaai Ho remake had told Mint earlier. “A lot of the culture is the same, only certain nuances vary. You have to make sure you keep the nativity authentic," he had said.

Industry experts say the rights to remake a fresh box office success can come for Rs4-5 crore, bought either through a premium or by taking the original producer on board as a partner. However, it is getting tougher to acquire rights of south Indian hits because filmmakers often want to cross over and make the Hindi version themselves. For instance, Kabir Singh was made by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Shahid Kapoor’s next—a Telugu sports drama titled Jersey—is being helmed by Gowtham Tinnanauri, who directed the original version.

