New Delhi: Malayalam language film Sara’s will skip theatrical release to premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video on 5 July. The Jude Anthany Joseph directed film stars Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne in lead roles.

To be sure, small to medium budget southern language films are fast lining up for direct-to-digital launches as the second covid wave keeps theatres in many states shut, unlike their slow turn to streaming platforms during the lockdown last year. Titles available across platforms include Malaysia to Amnesia (Tamil), Thank You Brother (Telugu), Mohan Kumar Fans (Malayalam) and Dhanush’s Jagame Thandiran.

Trade experts say there is no doubt the southern film industries were the first to take advantage of theatre reopenings earlier this year when they even managed returns in niche, focused markets. But they have now realized this is the second year in a row that they have to wait indefinitely for clear theatrical windows after presuming the pandemic was over.

A film studio executive, who did not wish to be named, said the southern movie industries have woken up to the gravity of the situation late since they managed a few money-spinners earlier this year, including Telugu comedy Jathi Ratnalu, courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, Dhanush’s Karnan and Vijay-starrer Master. But the prevailing uncertainty around the re-opening of theatres and audiences returning, is hitting them now and they are scrambling for digital premieres.

Movies in the four South Indian languages, particularly Tamil and Telugu, including their dubbed Hindi versions, are bringing big returns for streaming platforms, contributing to 10-25% of overall viewership, following the trend of their popularity on satellite television. While niche, experimental films have been discovered beyond their native states on one hand, mass-market offerings starring top names such as Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and MX Player have also grabbed eyeballs, as families come together to watch stars.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!