Amazon Prime Video to stream ‘Modern Love: Chennai’ on 18 May1 min read 13 May 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Modern Love is an American romantic comedy anthology series based on the weekly column of the same name published by The New York Times, that premiered on Amazon, first in 2019.
New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video, the American streaming service, will premiere Modern Love: Chennai on 18 May in the next of its Indian adaptations. Modern Love is an American romantic comedy anthology series based on the weekly column of the same name published by The New York Times, that premiered on Amazon, first in 2019. A Mumbai version in Hindi and a Hyderabad version in Telugu are already streaming on Prime Video.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×