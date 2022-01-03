New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video will premiere its new Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa on 14 January. It is the second instalment of the previously released Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai and stars Joju George, Nadiya Moidu, Lijomol Jose, Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

To be sure, both Netflix and Amazon have been betting big on anthologies across languages, with shows such as Paava Kadhaigal, Pitta Kathalu, Navarasa, Ajeeb Daastaans, Unpaused and Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

Amazon Prime Video had faced controversies last year for web shows like Tandav and Mirzapur 2. It also announced a foray into film production with Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu. Expanding its slate across multiple Indian languages, it has released Putham Pudhu Kaalai, a Tamil anthology of five short films with Rajiv Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and Karthik Subbaraj besides acquiring a host of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films during the pandemic.

Last September, Amazon had turned content aggregator in India with the launch of Prime Video Channels that will make eight other subscription-driven video-on-demand platforms available on its app and website.

Prime Video customers will be able to access streaming services such as Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV with add-on subscriptions, paying for the services they choose. There will be a single billing mechanism.

Last January, it also announced its first mobile-only plan in the world, starting with India. The move came more than a year after US rival Netflix launched its mobile plan priced at ₹199 (now Rs. 149) a month in India.

Launched in collaboration with telecom company Bharti Airtel, the Amazon plan wis only available to pre-paid Airtel users in multiple forms - a 30-day free trial which may be followed by a 28-day plan priced at Rs. 89 for Prime Video content along with 6GB data.

