NEW DELHI : Amazon Prime Video will premiere the Tamil coming-of-age dramedy, Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu starring Akshara Haasan in the lead role, along with Usha Uthup, Anjana Jayaprakash, Malgudi Subha, Janaki Sabesh, and Suresh Chandra Menon in pivotal roles. Produced by Trend Loud and written and directed by Raja Ramamurthy, the film has toured various international film festivals such as HBO's South Asian International Film Festival, Caleidoscope Indian Film Festival at Boston, Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Atlanta Indian Film Festival, Tasveer South Asian Film Festival at Seattle and the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival in Canada. The film will start streaming on 25 March.

“Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu is a slice-of-life, light hearted watch. It’s a coming-of-age drama where a young girl struggles to find a balance between her desires and family pressures. I believe that every young adult will relate to my character in the film," Haasan said in a statement. Director Raja Ramamurthy called it a relatable story, narrated from a young girl’s point of view, which has never been attempted before in Tamil cinema. “I worked with a predominantly female cast and crew, and their inputs helped bring to life the female perspective brilliantly," he said in a statement.

To be sure, video streaming platforms are increasingly exploring storylines that can accommodate women, across ages, as protagonists, unlike feature films that are mostly male-dominated.

For instance, Raveena Tandon-starrer Aranyak and Pooja Bhatt’s Bombay Begums on Netflix were instant hits. So were Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat, featuring Neena Gupta, and Disney Hotstar’s Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen. The trend is catching up with the arrival of Netflix’s Finding Anamika, starring Madhuri Dixit, and Amazon’s Hush Hush, featuring Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka.

The emergence of the digital medium has not only provided opportunities to older female actors, but all-women crews now also spearhead the projects.

